ZKSwap Price Reaches $0.16 (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $30.79 million and $2.57 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.75 or 0.07009440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,451.22 or 1.00065335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006229 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.