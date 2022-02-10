Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1,238.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,202 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Zoom Video Communications worth $83,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,254 shares of company stock worth $22,966,987. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

ZM stock opened at $149.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

