Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $515,625,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $308,306,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,839. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,254 shares of company stock worth $22,966,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

