-$0.07 EPS Expected for Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zosano Pharma.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%.
ZSAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,763,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,644. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.17. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
