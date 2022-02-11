-$0.07 EPS Expected for Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zosano Pharma.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 395,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZSAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,763,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,644. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.17. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.