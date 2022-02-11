-$0.09 EPS Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Despegar.com posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DESP shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $849.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.18. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after buying an additional 1,330,641 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% during the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 1,100,358 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 124.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,267 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at about $14,046,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,612,000 after buying an additional 551,960 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.