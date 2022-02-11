-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.19). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 156%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $503.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

