-$0.16 EPS Expected for REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

REE opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

