-$0.20 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

CRVS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.92. 240,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.