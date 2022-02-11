$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.18. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. 312,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,883. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.