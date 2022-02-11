-$0.23 EPS Expected for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

Several research firms have commented on THRX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRX opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,327.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $89,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 153,807 shares of company stock worth $1,528,502.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

