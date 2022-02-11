-$0.23 EPS Expected for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

Several research firms have commented on THRX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRX opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,327.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $89,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 153,807 shares of company stock worth $1,528,502.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.