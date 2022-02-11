-$0.29 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.22). Acushnet posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acushnet.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Acushnet by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Acushnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Acushnet by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 59.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

GOLF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

