$0.29 EPS Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after purchasing an additional 349,762 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

