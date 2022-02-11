-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,750%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glaukos.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GKOS opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

