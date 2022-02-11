-$0.44 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.29). International Seaways reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.40. 17,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,861. The firm has a market cap of $831.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

