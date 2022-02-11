$0.51 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Foundation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,549. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.