$0.51 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Foundation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,549. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

