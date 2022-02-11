-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.39). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.69. 7,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,702. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.18. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

