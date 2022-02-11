-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.62). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of ($1.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,796,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

