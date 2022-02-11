$0.70 EPS Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $32.84 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 217,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 210,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.4% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 201,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

