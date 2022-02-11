$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA increased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN remained flat at $$21.16 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,305. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

