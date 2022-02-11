$1.32 EPS Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.18. W. R. Berkley posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

NYSE:WRB opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

