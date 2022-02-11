100,000 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.79. The firm has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,421 shares of company stock worth $40,659,957. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

