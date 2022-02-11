100,000 Shares in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPAXU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Shares of XPAXU stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

