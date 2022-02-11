10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 12,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,119,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $2,189,550.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $114,549.36.

Shares of TXG opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 265,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,506,000 after purchasing an additional 127,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

