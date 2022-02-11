111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 98,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 166,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.69.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 343.33% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $519.33 million during the quarter.
About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
