111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 98,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 166,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.69.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 343.33% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $519.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 111 by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of 111 by 47.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 111 by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 111 by 45.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

