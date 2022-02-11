12,172 Shares in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000.

NABL opened at $11.55 on Friday. N-able Inc has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that N-able Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NABL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

