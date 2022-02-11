$123.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce sales of $123.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $126.15 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $120.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $448.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

SWIR traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 120,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

