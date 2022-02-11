15,271 Shares in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition by 29.2% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 545,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 123,397 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 533,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,305,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,335,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,982. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $12.90.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.