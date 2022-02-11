$162.40 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce sales of $162.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $156.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $527.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.48 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $454.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

