187,279 Shares in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of Coliseum Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MITA. Knott David M acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,563,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

