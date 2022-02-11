18,900 Shares in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aspen Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 292,505 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPU. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $1.24 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Group Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.