$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $315,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,335 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $94.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,004. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

