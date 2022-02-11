$203.55 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $203.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.50 million and the lowest is $199.00 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $176.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

UCBI traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 630,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after buying an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 11.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after purchasing an additional 283,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 264,864 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

