$221.43 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post $221.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.85 million and the lowest is $213.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $206.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

PJT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,464. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

