23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ME traded down 0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 4.53. 263,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,459. 23andMe has a 12 month low of 3.96 and a 12 month high of 14.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ME. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 23andMe by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 23andMe by 4,070.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in 23andMe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

