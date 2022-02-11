23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at 4.97, but opened at 4.73. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 23andMe shares last traded at 4.86, with a volume of 42,418 shares.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of 6.09 and a 200 day moving average of 8.15.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

