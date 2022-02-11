2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 163025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after buying an additional 537,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,834,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,573,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,913 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $706.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

