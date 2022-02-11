2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 163025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.
In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $706.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
