$3.53 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce $3.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 million and the lowest is $3.51 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Intellicheck by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 51,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 million, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

