$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Feb 11th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the lowest is $3.66 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $15.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.92 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

AMP stock opened at $315.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.42. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $212.79 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,658 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,070. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,568,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,602,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 192,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,127,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.



