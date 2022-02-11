$31.92 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report $31.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.75 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Jounce Therapeutics posted sales of $62.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JNCE. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $54,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.