$324.79 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to post sales of $324.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.80 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $149.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

MGY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. 37,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $14,232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

