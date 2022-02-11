327,795 Shares in Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 327,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.77% of Procaps Group S.A as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $2,798,000. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.16. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44. Procaps Group S.A has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PROC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

