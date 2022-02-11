391,429 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Bought by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 391,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,990,000. Cytokinetics makes up approximately 3.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Cytokinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

