$410.84 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post sales of $410.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.10 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $362.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 205,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.