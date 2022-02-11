$435.01 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce sales of $435.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $435.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.04 million. SMART Global posted sales of $304.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

