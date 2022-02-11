43,752 Shares in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Bought by Css LLC Il

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slam by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Slam by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $9.81 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

