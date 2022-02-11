$5.39 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $5.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $16.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $905.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. 37,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,161. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.61. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $169.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

