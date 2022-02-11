50,000 Shares in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Cascade Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Cascade Acquisition by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cascade Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAS opened at $10.01 on Friday. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cascade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.