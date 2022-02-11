51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of 51job worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam grew its stake in shares of 51job by 846.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in 51job by 15.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in 51job by 7.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in 51job by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after buying an additional 356,744 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth about $1,294,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.54.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

