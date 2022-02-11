$6.80 Million in Sales Expected for Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) to announce $6.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.84 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year sales of $21.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $27.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $28.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million.

CELU has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELU stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 221,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,193. Celularity has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

