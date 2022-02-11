655,000 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Bought by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,047,000. Islet Management LP owned 0.27% of Pilgrim’s Pride at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,403.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

